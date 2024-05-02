India TV Sports Wrap on May 2: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : AP AND GETTY IMAGES India TV Sports Wrap.

Rajasthan Royals eye a playoff spot in the 17th season of the Indian Premier League when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday. On the other hand, the Indian men's team will take on China in the ongoing Thomas Cup 2024 tournament on Thursday. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Rajasthan Royals one step away from playoff qualification

Rajasthan will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 50th match of IPL 2024. A win will help them secure a place in the playoffs.

Punjab Kings thrash CSK in match 49

Punjab Kings beat CSK by seven wickets to win their fourth game of the season.

Punjab Kings move to seventh spot on points table

The win over Chennai has helped Punjab climb to the seventh spot on the points table.

Punjab Kings join Mumbai Indians to register streak of dominance against Chennai Super Kings

Punjab have become only the second team in the history of the tournament to beat CSK in five consecutive games.

Carlos Alcaraz crashes out of Madrid Open

Alcaraz lost to Andrey Rublev 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 at the Caja Magica center court in the quarters of the Madrid Open 2024 tournament.

India to face China in Thomas Cup quarters

The Indian team will be up against the Chinese in the quarterfinal of the Thomas Cup on Thursday.

India crash out of Uber Cup

India lost to Japan in the quarterfinals of the Uber Cup to crash out of the competition. Japan are into the semis.

BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar to attend press conference regarding T20 World Cup team selection

Ajit Agarkar will attend a press conference to address the media regarding the recently announced India squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

Borussia Dortmund beat PSG in Champions League semis leg 1

Niclas Füllkrug scored for Dortmund to help them register a 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the Champions League semis.

PCB to announce squad for Ireland and England series