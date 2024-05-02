Stock markets update: Sensex surges over 200 points, Nifty up by 57 points to 22,662 in early trade

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The image has been used for representative purposes only.

Stock markets update: Equity benchmark indices opened higher in early trade on Thursday amid positive global cues. In the early trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 204.88 points to 74,687.66. Meanwhile, the Nifty was also up by 57.35 points to 22,662.20 points.

Major gainers and losers

From the Sensex basket, Power Grid, Mahindra & Mahindra, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma and HDFC Bank were among the major gainers. Kotak Mahindra Bank, Maruti, Wipro and Titan were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Tokyo and Hong Kong were trading with gains while Seoul and Shanghai quoted lower. Wall Street ended on a mixed note on Wednesday. Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.53 per cent to USD 83.

88 a barrel. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,071.93 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Rupee against dollar

Meanwhile, the rupee traded on a flat note at 83.43 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday amid a strong greenback after the American central bank decided to keep the interest rate unchanged.

Forex traders said that an upward movement in the crude oil prices also pressured the Indian currency. However, it found support from positive domestic equity market sentiment and inflow of foreign capital. At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened strong at 83.41 but later slipped to its previous closing level of 83.43 against the dollar.

(With PTI inputs)

