'Deepak Chahar doesn't look good': Stephen Fleming provides major update on CSK pacer's injury

Chennai Super Kings are sweating over the fitness of Deepak Chahar as the pacer looked in a lot of discomfort after bowling just three deliveries against Punjab Kings on Wednesday (May 1).

Chahar was forced to make his way back to the dressing room just three balls into his spell as he pulled up badly in his delivery stride. It seemed like a hamstring injury but there is no official update yet.

CSK were a bowler short and that impacted the result of the game as the Men in Yellow lost to Punjab by seven wickets.

Chennai's head coach Stephen Fleming admitted after the game that Chahar's injury "doesn't look good" but is hopeful "for a more positive report when the physio and the doctor have a look".

"Yeah, the travelogue is pretty busy. There's a lot of ins and outs. So, Deepak Chahar doesn't look good," said Fleming during the post-match press conference.

"The initial feeling wasn't great. So, I'm hoping for a more positive report when the physio and the doctor have a look.

The injury to Chahar presented an opportunity for Shivam Dube to roll his arm over for the first time in the entire season.

While Dube picked up the big wicket of Jonny Bairstow on his second delivery, he conceded 14 runs in the process. Fleming mentioned that Dube "is working hard" on his bowling and will play a role for the side in the "right conditions".

"He (Dube) is ready to bowl and is working hard on it. He will play a role in the right conditions, and with the Impact Player rule, we have players who can fit the role better.

Currently, his necessity to bowl is pretty much small," Fleming said.

Chennai Super Kings are fourth on the table and will play Punjab Kings in a reverse fixture at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday, May 5.