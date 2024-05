Updated on: May 02, 2024 7:55 IST

Kunal Ghosh dismissed as TMC general secretary, BJP calls it conflict between CM Mamata, Abhishek

As phase 3 of Lok Sabha polls 2024 nears, cracks appeared in CM Mamata Banerjee-led TMC. The AITC on May 01 dismissed party leader Kunal Ghosh as state general secretary. TMC said that Kunal Ghosh's view 'do not align with that of the party'.