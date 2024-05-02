'You'll win this trophy' - Pitch curator gives 'blessings' to T20 World Cup-bound Sanju Samson | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : RAJASTHAN ROYALS/X Sanju Samson meets the pitch curator of the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

Sanju Samson's selection in India's squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in June has given a reason to rejoice for many of his fans and well-wishers and the Rajasthan Royals skipper met one of them at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad ahead of the 50th fixture of IPL 2024.

During Rajasthan's practice session, Sanju met the pitch curator at the venue and the latter wished him luck and gave his blessings to him for the T20 spectacle in the USA and the Caribbean.

"Play for the country. You do that with your bat and you guys are gonna come back with a big bang," the curator told Sanju.

"You'll always have my support and my blessings till my time. I'm so happy. You'll do it. You'll win this trophy and you'll definitely do it very well," he concluded.

Rajasthan Royals have posted the video of the heartwarming meeting between the two on X and it has garnered the love of cricket fans from all over the country.

Watch the video:

Notably, Sanju and Rishabh Pant are the two wicketkeeper-batters that India will have at their disposal during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in June. Sanju's form in IPL, 2024 was a major reason that prompted the selectors to rope him into the squad.

The 29-year-old has aggregated 385 runs in nine games for Rajasthan this season at an impressive average of 77.00. Striking at 161.08, Sanju has helped his team in scoring at a healthy rate throughout the course of the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League.

The winners of the inaugural edition of the cash-rich league tournament are just one win away from securing a place in the playoffs and would be targeting the same as they prepare to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday (May 2).