ICC announces T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up schedule: England, Pakistan skip; India, West Indies play only once

ICC has announced the schedule for 16 warm-up games for T20 World Cup 2022 starting May 27 in the USA and the Caribbean

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced a packed 16-game schedule of the warm-up matches ahead of the Men's T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and the USA. A total of 17 teams out of the 20 participating will be playing the warm-up matches with England, Pakistan and New Zealand set to skip. Since England and Pakistan will be involved in a four-match T20 series in the UK, those two teams will get ample practice ahead of the tournament while New Zealand coach Gary Stead attributed not playing a warm-up game to the travel time to the Americas.

India, West Indies and South Africa among the big teams will be playing just one game each. While India face Bangladesh, the co-hosts Windies will lock horns with Australia on June 30 in Tarouba. South Africa have decided to play an intra-squad match, which is part of the warm-up schedule only as they will be coming off a three-match T20 series against the West Indies.

Usually, teams play a couple of warm-up matches, however, this time, it has been left up to them to decide to play the number of games they want to or skip altogether. The warm-up matches will be held across three venues including the Brain Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba and a couple of US venues in Dallas and Florida. The venue for the India-Bangladesh game is undecided yet but it is likely to be the newly built stadium in New York after the final go-ahead is given to the venue following all the necessary checks and requirements being followed.

Take a look at the full schedule-

Monday, 27 May

Canada v Nepal, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas

Oman v Papua New Guinea, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago

Namibia v Uganda, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago

Tuesday, 28 May

Sri Lanka v Netherlands, Broward County Stadium, Broward County, Florida

Bangladesh v USA, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas

Australia v Namibia, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago

Wednesday, 29 May

South Africa intra-squad, Broward County Stadium, Broward County, Florida

Afghanistan v Oman, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago

Thursday, 30 May

Nepal v USA, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas

Scotland v Uganda, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago

Netherlands v Canada, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas

Namibia v Papua New Guinea, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago

West Indies v Australia, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago

Friday, 31 May

Ireland v Sri Lanka, Broward County Stadium, Broward County, Florida

Scotland v Afghanistan, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago

Saturday, 1 June

Bangladesh v India, Venue TBC USA