Pakistan announce 18-member squad for Ireland and England tour, Haris Rauf recalled

Follow us on Image Source : AP Pakistan cricket team.

Pakistan have announced an 18-member squad for the forthcoming T20I series against Ireland and England. The announcement witnesses the recall of Haris Rauf alongside allrounders Salman Ali Agha and Hasan Ali. The three players were not a part of the recently concluded New Zealand series.

Pacer Zaman Khan and leg-spinner Usama Mir have been left out of the squad. Both players were a part of the series against New Zealand and their exclusion leaves a very slim possibility of them making it to Pakistan's squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

Pakistan's squad for the Ireland and England series:

Babar Azam (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Usman Khan

More to follow............