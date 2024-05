Updated on: May 02, 2024 8:03 IST

Amit Shah slams congress over 'obscene videos' case, says Congress knew about Prajwal but…

In a scathing attack on Congress, Home Minister Amit Shah said its government in Karnataka knew about the obscene video allegations against suspended JDS Prajwal Revanna for months but allowed him to flee as it wanted the voting for LS Polls in Vokkaliga-dominated areas in the state to conclude.