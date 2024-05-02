NEET UG 2024 admit card released by NTA; Check direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NEET UG 2024 admit card released by NTA

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has unveiled the NEET UG Admit Card 2024, signaling the forthcoming examination scheduled for May 5. Applicants, who have previously received their city intimation slips, can now download their admit cards from the official website at https://exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/. Accessing the admit card requires the application number, date of birth (DOB), and the security pin.

Importance of NEET UG Admit Card

The NEET UG admit card is indispensable as it contains vital details such as the candidate’s name, examination city, roll number, registration number, date of birth, and subject codes, among others. It serves as the entry pass for students into the examination hall.

Steps to Download NEET UG 2024 Admit Card

1. Visit the official website at neet.ntaonline.in or exams.nta.ac.in.

2. Click on the ‘NEET UG 2024 Admit Card’ link on the homepage.

3. Enter the required login credentials.

4. Submit the details.

5. The NEET UG 2024 Admit Card will appear on the screen.

6. Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.

NEET UG 2024 Examination Details

The NEET UG 2024 examination is scheduled for May 5, 2024, from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. It will be conducted via pen and paper across 557 cities nationwide and 14 cities abroad. A total of 23,81,833 students have registered for the examination, including over 10 lakh male and 13 lakh female students.

Exam Pattern

The NEET 2024 exam comprises 180 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) totaling 720 marks. Applicants will have 3 hours and 20 minutes to complete the test. Correct answers are awarded +4 marks, while incorrect answers incur a penalty of -1 mark due to negative marking. No marks are deducted for unanswered questions. Additionally, applicants have the flexibility to select and answer any 10 out of 15 questions in section B of the exam.

About NEET UG by NTA

NEET, or the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, is the primary entrance examination for admission to undergraduate medical and paramedical courses in India. Administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA), NEET encompasses various medical and paramedical courses, including BSc Nursing, MBBS, BDS, BAMS, and veterinary programs. Conducted in 13 languages, NEET attracts over 20 lakh applicants annually.

