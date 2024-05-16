Gurugram: Mother confesses to killing 8-year-old son over dirty clothes, missing books

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representational Image

Days after a woman was arrested for killing her 8-year-old son, she finally confessed to the reason behind the murder. Earlier, it was suspected that she killed her son after he found out about her alleged illicit relationship with a man. However, the arrested woman denied this and confessed that she killed him after the minor returned from school with dirty clothes and his two books were also missing.

Speaking of the incident, the police said the woman, identified as Poonam Devi, was produced in court today and was sent to judicial custody. Police said she was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly killing her 8-year-old son.

During the interrogation, Devi revealed that on Monday, when her 8-year-old son Karthik returned from school, his clothes were smeared with wall putty, and he had also lost two books. In a fit of rage, she first removed his clothes and made him stand outside their house," Assistant Commissioner of Police Varun Dahiya said.

"When he insisted on going to some shop, she strangled him with her ‘chunni'," ACP Dahiya said.

It is pertinent to note that the matter came to light on Monday when the police received a call from a private hospital regarding the death of a child.

The Police said the victim's father, Arvind Kumar, filed a complaint at the Sector 18 police station after he spotted injury marks on the neck of his dead son and claimed that he was murdered.

In his complaint, the deceased father said that he was informed by a neighbour that his son had fallen sick. When he reached home, he found his son lying unconscious, and his wife was crying next to him. They rushed him to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead, they said.

Meanwhile, during the investigation, the police identified the victim's mother, Devi, as a suspect and arrested her. She later confessed to the crime and was in police remand for a day.