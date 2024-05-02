NEET UG 2024 admit card: What to do if photo and signature are not displaying on hall tickets?

Follow us on NEET UG 2024 admit card is available at the official website.

NEET UG 2024 admit card: National Testing Agency (NTA) has uploaded the admit cards for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024 on its website. Candidates who registered themselves for the NEET UG 2024 medical exam can now download it from the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/NEET.

This year, the NEET UG 2024 exam is scheduled for May 5, 2024, at various exam centres. The link to the admit cards will remain available till the exam date. Candidates are advised to download it as soon as possible to avoid the last-minute rush on the official website. No candidate will be allowed to appear at the Examination Centre, on the Date and Timing other than that allotted to him/her in his / her Admit Card.

What to do if the photo and signature are not displaying on hall tickets?

If your photo and signature are not displaying on the admit card, you won't be able to download the NEET UG 2024 admit card from the official website. In such cases, you are advised to contact the exam authority to address this issue immediately. They will provide the necessary guidance and support regarding your specific situation. Candidates are advised to approach exam authorities at the helpline between 10:00 am to 05.00 pm or write an email to NTA at neet@nta.ac.in.

The official notice reads, 'In case of any discrepancy in the particulars of the candidate or his/her photograph and signatures shown in the Admit Card and Confirmation Page, the candidate may immediately approach the Help Line between 10:00 am and 5:00 pm. In such cases, candidates would appear in the Examination with the already downloaded Admit Card. However, NTA will take necessary action to make corrections in the record later.'

ALSO READ | NEET UG 2024 admit card released by NTA; Check direct link here

Things to note:

Candidates who are appearing for NEET (UG)-2024 exam must note that the Admit Card will not be sent by post. Moreover, no duplicate Admit Card will be issued at the Examination Centres. It is important for candidates not to mutilate the Admit Card or change any entry made therein. They are advised to preserve their Admit Card in good condition for future reference.

Candidates whose Applications were found to be incomplete for any reason (including indistinct/ doubtful photographs/unsigned Applications) or who did not fulfil the eligibility criteria for the examination have not received an Admit Card. It is important to note that the issuance of an Admit Card shall not necessarily mean acceptance of eligibility which shall be further scrutinized at subsequent stages of the admission process.