CSK vs PBKS IPL 2024: Punjab Kings boost playoff qualification hopes with thumping win over Chennai

Follow us on Image Source : AP Punjab Kings players celebrating during the CSK vs PBKS IPL 2024 game in Chennai on May 1, 2024

Punjab Kings pulled off a dominating seven-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in the 49th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Wednesday. Spinners produced a brilliant performance to restrict Chennai to a 162 total and then an impressive innings from Jonny Bairstow and Rilee Rossouw led Punjab to an easy chase with 13 balls remaining at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

A win thrusted Punjab Kings to seventh position in the points table with four wins in ten games boosting their chances to secure a playoff qualification. Chennai Super Kings' inconsistent form continued with their fifth defeat in ten games but the defending champions maintain their fourth place in the standings.

After winning the toss, the stand-in skipper Sam Curran elected to bowl first with the same playing eleven. Ruturaj Gaikwad's CSK were forced to make two major changes with Richard Gleeson and Shadul Thakur coming in for unavailable Matheesha Pathirana and Tushar Deshpande.

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane (substituted by Sameer Rizvi, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Richard Gleeson, Mustafizur Rahman.

Punjab Kings Playing XI: Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran (c), Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh (substituted by Prabhsimran Singh).

More to follow...