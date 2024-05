Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE Updates: PM Modi, Amit Shah to address poll rallies in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh

As part of his poll campaigning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address public meetings in Gujarat covering around 11 Lok Sabha constituencies. PM Modi will speak at rallies in Deesa, Himmatnagar, Anand, Wadhwan, Junagadh and Jamnagar. His rallies will cover the Lok Sabha constituencies of Patan, Mehsana, Ahmedabad East, Anand, Kheda, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Junagadh, Porbandar, Amreli and Jamnagar. Prime Minister Modi will address a public meeting in Anand at 11 a.m., followed by another one in Surendranagar at 1 p.m., third one in Junagadh at 3:15 p.m. and later a fourth public meeting in Jamnagar at 5:15 p.m.