Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Comedian Shyam Rangeela to contest as independent against PM Modi from Varanasi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Comedian Shyam Rangeela, renowned for his spot-on mimicry of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, declared his candidacy in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Wednesday. Taking to his X account, Rangeela revealed his intention to run against PM Modi from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat. While sharing a video message, Rangeela confirmed his intention to contest against PM Modi, saying he is not joking and that this news about him is correct.

"I am excited by the love I am receiving from all of you after the announcement to contest elections from Varanasi. I will soon present my views to you on my nomination and contesting the elections through a video message after reaching Varanasi," he stated.

Why is Rangeela contesting against PM Modi?

He further said that you must be wondering what was the need for this, but there is democracy in India and anyone can contest elections in a democracy. "There is a reason behind my decision to contest the election... whatever happened in Surat recently, whatever happened in Chandigarh and Indore... I feel that something like this might happen in Varanasi as well...It might happen that there is no candidate against PM Modi in Varanasi...So I want to give people an option" he added.

Rangeela's appeal to people of Varanasi

The comedian further said that his candidature will give the people of Varanasi an option while voting, unlike in Surat and Indore. "So, I will go to Varanasi this week and file my nomination against Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he remarked. Rangeela also appealed to the people of Varanasi to support him with all their might. Earlier on April 25, he had asked his followers on social media whether he should file the nomination as an Independent candidate from Varanasi.

Who is Shyam Rangeela?

29-year-old Shyam Rangeela, originally from Rajasthan, first entered into politics by joining the Aam Aadmi Party in 2022. He gained widespread recognition for his uncanny impersonations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, showcased on popular television programs like 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge'. Rangeela's breakthrough came in 2017 when his portrayal of PM Modi garnered widespread acclaim. Since then, he has consistently produced videos mimicking the PM across different settings, including interviews, speeches, and ordinary interactions.

