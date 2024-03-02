Saturday, March 02, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP releases first list of 195 candidates, PM Modi to contest from Varanasi again

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP releases first list of 195 candidates, PM Modi to contest from Varanasi again

BJP releases first list of candidates for Lok Sabha elections 2024, PM to contest from Varanasi

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Updated on: March 02, 2024 18:29 IST
lok sabha elections 2024, BJP candidates list, BJP announced list of candidates, pm modi, prime mini
Image Source : PTI (FILE) BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced the first list of candidates while addressing a press conference in the national capital today (March 2). Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contest from Varanasi. They addressed the presser at the party headquarters ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

"In the recent past, names have come to the Center after the opinion poll in the state, after discussion on which, 195 seats out of 16 states and two union territories were finalized in the last Central Election Committee meeting," said Vinod Tawade. 

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement