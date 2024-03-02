Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP releases first list of 195 candidates, PM Modi to contest from Varanasi again

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced the first list of candidates while addressing a press conference in the national capital today (March 2). Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contest from Varanasi. They addressed the presser at the party headquarters ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

"In the recent past, names have come to the Center after the opinion poll in the state, after discussion on which, 195 seats out of 16 states and two union territories were finalized in the last Central Election Committee meeting," said Vinod Tawade.