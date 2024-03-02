BJP fields Shivraj Singh Chouhan from Vidisha, Scindia from Guna in Lok Sabha polls | Check full list from MP

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP candidate from Vidisha Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Lok Sabha elections 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday (March 2) declared the first list of candidates for 195 Lok Sabha seats across 15 states. In its bid to win 370 seats in the upcoming general elections, the party has made some significant changes in the list of candidates while also retaining several of them.

One of the highlights in the list was the inclusion of former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who has been fielded from Vidisha. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has been given the ticket from the Guna constituency. A total of four women candidates have found place in the list.

Check complete list of BJP candidates for Madhya Pradesh:

The five Lok Sabha seat on which condidates are yet to annouced include Chhindwara, Balaghat, Ujjain, Indore and Dhar.

Soon after the declaration of the list, Shivraj Singh Chouhan was welcomed at his residence by his wife by putting a 'Tilak' on his forehead.

Shivraj reacts to the list

Chouhan lauded the list and called it “very balanced”.

“We will work towards achieving 'Viksit Bharat' under the leadership of PM Modi. It is a very balanced list of candidates, in which youth, women, and others have been given a chance to work,” he said.

Pragya Thakur dropped

Pragya Thakur, who defeated Congress leader Digvijaya Singh from Bhopal in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, failed to get the ticket once again. She was replaced by Alok Sharma.

Check complete list of candidates for Chhattisgarh:

The BJP announced the candidates for all 11 seats in Chhattisgarh.

The CEC members, which included Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party's national president J P Nadda and Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, had discussed the probables for states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Goa and Uttarakhand among others to finalise the nominees.

Before that, Shah and Nadda hat met Modi at his residence to hold consultations.

