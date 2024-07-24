Nine students injured in ceiling collapse at state-run school in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Representational Image

In a tragic incident, at least nine students from a government-run school in Madhya Pradesh suffered injuries after the ceiling plaster of their classroom collapsed on Wednesday.

Officials said the incident occurred at the state-run CM Rise School in Gotegaon town in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district while the students were studying in the classroom.

"We were studying in the classroom when a part of the ceiling plaster suddenly fell on us. A total of nine students, including myself, suffered injuries during the accident," said one of the injured girls, a Class 11 student.

Probe ordered into plaster collapse incident

Meanwhile, District Education Officer (DEO) Anil Beohar, speaking about the incident, said the block education officer was sent to the school after they learned about the incident.

"A probe has been ordered into Wednesday’s plaster collapse, and action will be taken after receiving the report," the DEO said. Further, addressing allegations that a similar incident happened a week ago but no attention was paid, the DEO added that if such an incident had occurred earlier at the school, it would be considered during the probe.

He also added that initially, the students were treated at a community health center in Gotegaon, and those with serious injuries were shifted to the district hospital.

About the CM Rise School

Significantly, it is pertinent to note that the MP government started CM Rise Schools from the academic session 2022-23 to provide "quality" education to children in the state.

The officials said, there has been a plan to open as many as 9095 CM Rise Schools in the state in two phases. "In this phase, 360 schools will be opened at each district and block level in the year 2021-24. In the second phase, from the year 2024 to 2031, one CM Rise school will be started in every 10 to 15 km radius and a total of 8 thousand 735 schools will be opened."