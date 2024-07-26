BJP leader Prabhat Jha, former Madhya Pradesh state chief, dies of prolonged illness

Follow us on Image Source : X Senior BJP leader Prabhat Jha. (File photo)

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Madhya Pradesh, Prabhat Jha, died on Friday morning at the age of 67. According to the information, he had been undergoing treatment in Delhi for the last one month. Jha, who served as the Madhya Pradesh BJP state president and national vice president, was known as a prominent figure in the party.

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav took to Twitter to condole Jha's demise. "Received very sad news about the demise of respected Shri Prabhat Jha, former state president and senior leader of Bharatiya Janata Party Madhya Pradesh. May Baba Mahakal give place to the departed soul at his feet and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this terrible loss. Your important role in the development of Madhya Pradesh will always inspire us. Your demise is an irreparable loss to the political world," he wrote on X.