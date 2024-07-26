Friday, July 26, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Madhya Pradesh
  4. BJP leader Prabhat Jha, former Madhya Pradesh state chief, dies of prolonged illness

BJP leader Prabhat Jha, former Madhya Pradesh state chief, dies of prolonged illness

Senior BJP leader Prabhat Jha passed away at a hospital in New Delhi.

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan Bhopal Updated on: July 26, 2024 9:47 IST
Senior BJP leader Prabhat Jha. (File photo)
Image Source : X Senior BJP leader Prabhat Jha. (File photo)

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Madhya Pradesh, Prabhat Jha, died on Friday morning at the age of 67. According to the information, he had been undergoing treatment in Delhi for the last one month. Jha, who served as the Madhya Pradesh BJP state president and national vice president, was known as a prominent figure in the party.

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav took to Twitter to condole Jha's demise. "Received very sad news about the demise of respected Shri Prabhat Jha, former state president and senior leader of Bharatiya Janata Party Madhya Pradesh. May Baba Mahakal give place to the departed soul at his feet and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this terrible loss. Your important role in the development of Madhya Pradesh will always inspire us. Your demise is an irreparable loss to the political world," he wrote on X. 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Madhya Pradesh

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Madhya-pradesh News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement