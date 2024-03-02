BJP drops THESE leaders from first list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP candidates who are dropped from the list

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday (March 2) announced the first list of candidates in the 195 Lok Sabha seats for the upcoming general elections, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi contesting from Varanasi again being the highlight of the list. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been fielded in Gandhinagar once again and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will fight from Lucknow. The list also includes 34 central ministers and MoS and sitting Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The list contains 195 candidates, two former chief ministers, 28 women, 47 young candidates less than 50 years of age, SC 27, ST 18, and OBC 57.

There are several sitting MPs who have not been trusted by the party to drive them home in helping it touch the 370 seats mark.

Leaders who did not make it to the first list of the BJP are:

Pragya Singh Thakur replaced by Alok Sharma from Bhopal

Meenakashi Lekhi replaced by Bansuri Swaraj from New Delhi

Ramesh Bidhuri replaced by Ramvir Singh Bidhuri from South Delhi

Dr Harsh Vardhan replaced by Praveen Khandelwal from Delhi Chandni Chowk

Parvesh Verma replaced by Kamaljeet Sehrawat from West Delhi

Ramakant Bhargava replaced by Shivraj Singh Chouhan from Vidisha

Krishna Pal Singh Yadav replaced by Jyotiraditya Scindia from Guna

Kummanam Rajasekharan replaced by Rajeev Chandrasekhar from Thiruvananthapuram

More to follow...