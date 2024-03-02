Lok Sabha polls: Suvendu Adhikari’s brother, Nishikant Dubey | Check BJP candidates for Bengal, Jharkhand

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP leaders Suvendu Adhikari and Nishikant Dubey

BJP list of candidates: The BJP on Saturday (March 2) announced 20 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal, out of the 42 seats available in the state. The party declared the names of 195 candidates in total in its first list. BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s brother Soumendu Adhikari has been fielded from Kanthi. Party’s state president Sukanta Majumdar got the ticket from Balurghat once again.

The BJP has fielded three woman candidates out of the 20 announced in its first list.

Check complete list of candidates for West Bengal:

On his candidature from Baharampur constituency, BJP leader Nirmal Kumar Saha said, "I am feeling very good about it... This is a battlefield and I have to fight like a soldier... I will go to each and every house with PM Modi's message of Viksit Bharat.”

On his candidature from Balurghat Lok Sabha seat, West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar said, "...In the 20 seats that have been announced, there are leaders from all levels of society. All BJP workers will contest the elections together and will gift more seats to Prime Minister Narendra Modi from here (West Bengal) than before."

BJP Jharkhand list:

The BJP fielded sitting MP Nishikant Dubey from Godda once again. Union Minister Arjun Munda has been given the ticket from Khunti (ST). Two women candidates feature in the list.

Check complete list of candidates for Jharkhand:

