MP CM Mohan Yadav's Raksha Bandhan gift: State govt to give extra Rs 250 under Ladli Behna scheme

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

In a significant pre-Raksha Bandhan announcement, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has gifted an additional Rs 250 to beneficiaries of the Ladli Bahna scheme. This amount is in addition to the regular Rs 1250 monthly stipend. The announcement was made during the cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

Appeal to elected representatives

CM Yadav urged elected representatives to celebrate Raksha Bandhan by getting rakhis tied by Ladli sisters in their respective constituencies.

Improving access to Shiva temples

Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya shared key decisions from the cabinet meeting, emphasizing the need to improve access to Shiva temples during the Sawan month. He highlighted the need for better infrastructure to ensure that devotees do not face difficulties due to uneven roads or waterlogging during the rainy season.

Scheme background

The Ladli Bahna scheme was initially launched by former CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan, providing ₹1000 per month to women. The amount was later increased to Rs 1250, with future plans to gradually raise it to Rs 3000 per month. Currently, approximately 1.25 crore women in the state benefit from the scheme.

