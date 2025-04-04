Delhi: MCD to launch daily night market near Salimgarh Fort for street vendors The civic body has invited applications from street vendors until April 11, after which a screening process will begin to select eligible vendors willing to participate.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is set to inaugurate a new night market near Salimgarh Fort next month, offering a space for street vendors to sell food daily from 6 pm to 10 pm. This initiative is aimed at utilising unused public space while preventing encroachments in the area.

In a statement, MCD officials clarified that the market will not feature any permanent structures. Vendors will be required to bring their carts to the site during the designated operating hours and remove them at the end of the night. This temporary setup ensures flexibility and prevents long-term construction.

The civic body has already invited applications from interested street vendors, with a deadline of April 11. A selection process will follow, with vendors being screened for eligibility. The scrutiny is expected to take three to four weeks, and the market is anticipated to open by May 11.

To make the area more attractive for visitors, the MCD plans to enhance the market environment with decorative lighting and other beautification efforts. In addition, provisions such as toilets, cleanliness, and waste management will be carefully managed to maintain hygiene and ensure a pleasant experience for both vendors and visitors.

As part of the initiative, around 50 vending spaces will be available at any given time, with vendors required to pay both a municipal fee and a sanitation fee. The MCD emphasised that the market will operate every evening from 6 pm to 10 pm, providing a consistent and organized platform for local food vendors.

This move is expected to boost local entrepreneurship and offer residents and tourists a unique, accessible dining experience at the heart of one of Delhi's historic landmarks.

(PTI inputs)