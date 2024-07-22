Monday, July 22, 2024
     
Madhya Pradesh: Doctors remove bottle gourd from patient's rectum in rare operation

The patient, who arrived in critical condition, refused to explain how the gourd got there, leaving the medical team to speculate about possible mental health issues. The emergency surgery saved the patient's life.

Updated on: July 22, 2024 15:59 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV MP: A team of doctors remove a bottle gourd from the patient's rectum.

In an unusual case at Chhatarpur District Hospital in Madhya Pradesh, a team of doctors successfully removed a bottle gourd from a patient's body. The patient, who was in critical condition, had the entire gourd lodged inside, causing severe complications.

Severe internal damage

The patient arrived at the hospital from Khajuraho on Saturday, suffering from intense abdominal pain. Upon examination, doctors discovered the bottle gourd lodged in the patient's rectum, causing internal ruptures.

Emergency surgery saves life

Given the patient's deteriorating condition, the medical team immediately decided to perform surgery. The operation was successful, and the doctors managed to remove the gourd, saving the patient's life.

Patient refuses to reveal details

Dr. Nandkishore Jatav reported that the patient has refused to explain how the gourd ended up inside his body. The doctors suspect that the patient might be suffering from a mental disorder, as such behavior is typically observed in mentally ill individuals. The medical team is still investigating the circumstances of the incident.

