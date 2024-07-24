Wednesday, July 24, 2024
     
  4. BREAKING: One killed, ten injured as bus overturns near Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa | VIDEO

BREAKING: One killed, ten injured as bus overturns near Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa | VIDEO

A bus accident near Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh, has left one person dead and ten others injured. Emergency services have responded, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the accident. Further details are awaited.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: July 24, 2024 22:59 IST
Breaking News
Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

A tragic accident occurred near Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh, where a bus overturned, resulting in one fatality and injuries to ten others. The incident took place on Wednesday, and emergency services rushed to the scene to assist the victims. 

