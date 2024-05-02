After Amar Singh Chamkila with Parineeti Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh to star opposite Neeru Bajwa for THIS film

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM The first film in the franchise was released in 2012 and was a huge blockbuster at the box office.

After a long gap of nearly 11 years, actors Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa are reuniting for the third instalment of the popular franchise, Jatt and Juliet. Taking to his Instagram account, Diljit shared a couple of posters of the film and also revealed the release date of Jatt and Juliet 3. The upcoming romantic comedy flick is set to hit the big screen worldwide on June 28. "Fateh and Pooja are back. Jatt and Juliet 3 releasing worldwide June 28,'' Diljit wrote along with the post.

Jatt & Juliet, a romantic comedy directed by Anurag Singh, was first released in 2012. The film became a massive blockbuster at the box office and also won multiple awards at the PTC Punjabi Film Awards 2013.

A year later, the second instalment was released. Even though Diljit and Neeru's characters were reprised, the story was not directly linked to the previous film. The second edition in the franchise was also a box office success and went on to become the highest-grossing Punjabi film ever, surpassing the record previously held by its predecessor film. It was also remade in Bengali language in 2018 as Inspector Notty K.

Meanwhile, Diljit’s latest offering, Amar Singh Chamkila, which was released on the popular streaming giant, Netflix. It is garnering good responses from the audience as well as from film critics.

The film, directed by Imtiaz Ali, was based on the eponymous singers named Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur, who were considered controversial over the themes he made his songs on in the 1980s. Since no big theatrical films were released in the last weekend, Amar Singh Chamkila is gaining anticipated popularity on OTT.

