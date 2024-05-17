Air India flight, with nearly 180 passengers on-board, collides with tug tractor at Pune airport

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Air India flight (used as representational image)

A Delhi-bound Air India flight, carrying around 180 passengers, experienced a collision with a tug tractor while taxiing towards the runway at Pune Airport on Thursday (May 16), and suffered damage, an official said. The nose and a tyre of the flight suffered damage. The crew along with the passengers on-board were reported to be safe.

“The aircraft, carrying around 180 passengers, suffered damage to its nose and a tyre near the landing gear. Despite the collision, all passengers and crew on board are reported to be safe,” an airport official told ANI.

Air India reacts to the incident

Reacting to the incident, the airline said that passengers were offloaded safely and refunded their full fares. It added that an investigation into the matter has been launched.

"There was an incident related to one of our aircraft, which was to operate from Pune to Delhi, at the time of its pushback. The aircraft was held back for checks, all passengers were offloaded safely, and the flight was cancelled. Passengers were eventually refunded their full fares and offered complimentary rescheduling. Those with onward international connections were flown to Delhi by other carriers. An investigation into the incident has already been initiated," Air India spokesperson said.

