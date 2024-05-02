When Madhuri Dixit's fan called her 'aunty'; here's how 'Dhak Dhak' actress reacted | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM VIRAL VIDEO Madhuri Dixit Nene is currently serving as one of the judges on Dance Deewane 4.

A video of Bollywood's 'Dhak Dhak' diva Madhuri Dixit is doing rounds on the internet wherein she can be seen going for the shoot of her dance reality TV show, Dance Deewane, from her vanity van. But what caught everyone's attention in the video was when a young fan approached to meet her. Young fan's mother is heard saying ''ye bacha milna chahta hai aapse (this kid wants to meet you)''. In return, the actress says ''hello'' to her young fan, following which the kid's mother asks him ''hello karo aunty se''. After hearing the word 'aunty', Madhuri laughed and kept walking towards the sets of the show.

Watch the viral clip:

Madhuri Dixit Nene is currently busy with her dance reality TV show, Dance Deewane, where she is one of the judges. Recently, she captivated a lot of traction on social media for her videos with her Dil To Pagal Hai co-star Karisma Kapoor, who appeared on her show as a guest.

Not only this, the two recreated a couple of songs from the film including 'Dance of Envy' and 'Chak Dhoom Dhoom'. Dil To Pagal Hai was released in 1997 and featured Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role alongside the two divas.

Madhuri Dixit on the work front

Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Maja Ma alongside Gajraj Rao. She even produced a Marathi-language comedy-drama film, Panchak. She is currently serving as a judge on the popular dance reality show, Dance Deewane. She has been judging the reality TV show since its inception in 2018. It airs on Colors TV.

Apart from this, she will reportedly be seen in the upcoming horror comedy flick, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, alongside Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan. Some reports also suggest that the producers of the film are also preparing for the dance face-off between Madhuri and Vidya.

