SS Rajamouli announces animated series Baahubali: Crown of Blood

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has announced a new animated series of his popular franchise, Baahubali. The series is titled Baahubali: Crown of Blood and is set in the universe of his two-part period epic Baahubali. Set in the fictional kingdom of Mahishmati, the box office success of the Baahubali movies took Telugu cinema nationally and eventually globally. It starred Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, and Tamannaah Bhatia.

Rajamouli shared the title announcement teaser on his official X (formerly Twitter) page on Tuesday. "When the people of Mahishmati chant his name, no force in the universe can stop him from returning. Baahubali: Crown of Blood, an animated series trailer, arrives soon!" he wrote along with the post. It is currently unknown in what capacity Rajamouli would be associated with Baahubali: Crown of Blood.

Check out the post:

The short announcement teaser also mentioned that the trailer of Baahubali: Crown of Blood will be out soon. Not further information was unveiled in the teaser.

More deets about Baahubali franchise

Baahubali: The Beginning, the first part released in 2015, follows Sivudu, an adventurous young man who helps his love Avantika rescue Devasena, the former queen of Mahishmati who is now a prisoner under the tyrannical rule of king Bhallaladeva, and ends at the cliffhanger: 'Why Kattappa killed Baahubali?' The story concludes in "Baahubali 2: The Conclusion" (2017).

Released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi, the two films in total amassed over Rs 1,000 crore worldwide. The Baahubali movies, also starring Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj and Nassar, also spawned the Prime Video animated series Baahubali: The Lost Legends (2017).

