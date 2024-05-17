Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain come together for Colors' Laughter Chefs | Watch Promo

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM VIDEO SNAPSHOT Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain in Laughter Chefs

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain grabbed a lot of limelight in Salman Khan's reality show 'Bigg Boss 17'. The fight between husband and wife was much talked about in the show. The situation had come to the point where people were even speculating about their separation. However, later things seemed fine between the couple, and they will soon feature in another reality show. Yes! You read that right, after Bigg Boss 17, now Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are going to be seen in the upcoming show 'Laughter Chefs'. There will be entertainment along with cooking in this comedy show. The latest promo of the show is out, in which Ankita and Vicky's fun is visible.

Vicky and Ankita's show

While sharing the promo, the makers wrote in the caption, "Bringing smiles on your faces, Ankita and Vicky have come with their comedy style." It can be seen in the clip that Ankita, dressed in a blue bodycon dress, asks her husband Vicky Jain what will he eat for dinner today. Then Vicky replies, "Anything." Ankita took this matter so seriously that she served it in front of her husband with the slogan 'anything' on the plate. Seeing this, Vicky's face dropped, and later, the channel announced the new show in this promo.

Watch the promo here:

Husband and wife trolled for the new show

People are very happy to see Ankita and Vicky again in the show. But some people do not desist from trolling. Trolling Ankita and Vicky, a user wrote, "If overacting had a face." Another user wrote, "Really, even after being so insulted." While another Instagram user wrote, "Why so much overacting." One more comment read, "These two will destroy the show. Why have you called them on the show? If you want the TRP of the show, don't take them from now on."

