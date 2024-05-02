India T20 World Cup squad press conference live: Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar to address media today

India T20 World Cup squad press conference live: Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar to address media todayIndia skipper Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar are set to address a press conference today at 4 PM IST at the BCCI HQ in Mumbai. India's squad for the T20 World Cup was announced a couple of days ago but with captain Rohit travelling with Mumbai Indians in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season, the press conference wasn't possible. MI are playing in Mumbai on April 3 and for the same reason, the conference has been scheduled today. With Rinku Singh dropped from the squad, Rohit and Agarkar are set to face burning questions. Follow for live updates.