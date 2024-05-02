India T20 World Cup squad press conference live: Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar to address media today

Thursday, May 02, 2024
     
India T20 WC squad press conference live: BCCI announced India's 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup that is to be played in the West Indies and the USA from June 1. Rinku Singh not getting a place in the main squad has raised many eyebrows among many selection issues.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published on: May 02, 2024 12:20 IST
Rohit Sharma, T20 World Cup 2024
Image Source : TWITTER Rohit and Agarkar will attend the press conference at 4 PM IST today

India skipper Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar are set to address a press conference today at 4 PM IST at the BCCI HQ in Mumbai. India's squad for the T20 World Cup was announced a couple of days ago but with captain Rohit travelling with Mumbai Indians in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season, the press conference wasn't possible. MI are playing in Mumbai on April 3 and for the same reason, the conference has been scheduled today. With Rinku Singh dropped from the squad, Rohit and Agarkar are set to face burning questions. Follow for live updates.

 

