India T20 World Cup squad press conference live: Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar to address media today

India skipper Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar are set to address a press conference today at 4 PM IST at the BCCI HQ in Mumbai. India's squad for the T20 World Cup was announced a couple of days ago but with captain Rohit travelling with Mumbai Indians in the ongoing Indian Premier League ( IPL ) season, the press conference wasn't possible. MI are playing in Mumbai on April 3 and for the same reason, the conference has been scheduled today. With Rinku Singh dropped from the squad, Rohit and Agarkar are set to face burning questions.