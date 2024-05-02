Live now India T20 World Cup squad press conference live: Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar to address media today India T20 WC squad press conference live: BCCI announced India's 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup that is to be played in the West Indies and the USA from June 1. Rinku Singh not getting a place in the main squad has raised many eyebrows among many selection issues.