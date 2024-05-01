Kohli to open? No place for Samson? - Breaking down India's challenges in T20 World Cup 2024

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking down India's challenges in T20 World Cup

Within seven months after losing the ODI World Cup final to Australia at home, India, led by Rohit Sharma, will embark on yet another assignment with an aim to end their ICC trophy drought in the format where they've been least strong. In fact, when the world didn't have much clue about the T20 format, India ended up winning the trophy back in 2007 and since then, despite having the best cricket league in the world (read IPL), they haven't won it again.

Modern day T20 cricket demands fearlessness from the batters which has also been evident in IPL this year. But somehow, India's T20 batting template seems far more outdated. The fact that we are still talking about it despite failing with the same template in 2021 and 2022 T20 World Cups shows how far behind the team is compared to the other teams. As far as the squad is concerned, personnel remain the same apart from an odd name here and there and the same set of players, especially the batters, are hoping to turn it around arguably for one final time in the format.

Will they be able to do it? Well, only time will tell. But with the squad that has been announced, let us see what challenges the team will face in the USA and Caribbean:

1. Should Virat Kohli open? If yes, will he open?

Team India has not included Shubman Gill in the main squad with Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal being the specialist openers. Notably, Virat Kohli could be the third opener in the squad but if not the opener, he will bat at number three. His record opening the innings in T20Is having scored 400 runs in nine innings at an average of 57.14 and a strike rate of 161.29. His only century in the format against Afghanistan came while opening the innings and has also hit a couple of half-centuries. But with Yashasvi Jaiswal in the squad, will India take a tough call of dropping the left-hander and asking Rohit and Kohli to open the innings?

2. Despite being finally picked in World Cup squad, is there a place for Sanju Samson in playing XI?

Let us get a few things straight. India cannot drop Rohit Sharma and will not drop Virat Kohli. There is nothing against both players but with them in the playing XI, how will India accommodate Sanju Samson in the playing XI. The man is a brilliant player of spin in the middle overs, the area where India has struggled in the last couple of T20 World Cups. If Jaiswal opens, then it is almost impossible for Samson to get a chance as Kohli will bat at three, Surya at four, Pant at five with Hardik and Jadeja/Axar to follow. Samson can only play if Kohli and Rohit open which is when Samson (or even Dube) can be slotted in the middle order.

Sanju Samson's performance against spinners between overs 7 and 16 in IPL

Season Runs Strike Rate Average 4s/6s 2020 181 174.03 60.33 4/17 2021 127 120.95 63.5 9/4 2022 168 155.55 28 9/13 2023 198 172.17 49.5 7/18 2024* 134 152.27 - 11/5

3. With no Rinku Singh in squad, who is a proven finisher in T20Is?

It is startling to see Rinku Singh not being picked in India's squad for T20 World Cup. He averages 89 and strikes at 176.2 in 11 innings in T20Is and proved his mettle as a proper finisher since making his debut in August last year. In fact, Rinku scored an unbeaten 69 off 39 in his last outing for India and still finds himself out of the Indian team for the World Cup. Now let us have a look at the designated finishers India have picked in the World Cup squad and their performance in recent IPL editions at the said role:

Shivam Dube: It can be argued that Dube's role in IPL for Chennai Super Kings is different as he has been batting at four and taking on the bowlers in the middle overs. But for India, he might have to take up the role of a finisher and bat mostly in the overs between 17 and 20. He got out five times in seven innings scoring 94 runs at a strike-rate of 188 smacking nine sixes and two fours in IPL 2023. The performance has improved significantly this season scoring 115 runs at strike rate of 194.91 in seven innings getting out four times.

Shivam Dube's record in IPL 2023 and 2024 seasons in death overs (Overs 17 to 20)

Season Runs Strike Rate Average 4s/6s 2023 94 188 18.8 2/9 2024* 115 194.91 28.75 8/10

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya has completely struggled for Mumbai Indians this year in IPL. He is averaging only 8 in the last four overs scoring only 40 runs in five innings. It can be argued that he hasn't batted enough at the death but then there are no second chances at the World Cup or the point of not batting enough at the death cannot be argued at crunch situations. With a few matches still to go in IPL 2024, Hardik might have to try and play the finisher's role for MI to get real-time match practice for the mega event.

Hardik Pandya's record in IPL 2023 and 2024 seasons in death overs (Overs 17 to 20)

Season Runs Strike Rate Average 4s/6s 2023 88 191.3 88 3/7 2024* 40 142.85 8 2/3

Ravindra Jadeja: Ravindra Jadeja's six-hitting ability especially at the death has gone down considerably over the last couple of years. He takes time to settle down and play his shots but at the death, a batter seldom gets time to get the hold of the conditions and this is where, even Jadeja has struggled in IPL.

Ravindra Jadeja's record in IPL 2023 and 2024 seasons in death overs (Overs 17 to 20)

Season Runs Strike Rate Average 4s/6s 2023 152 156.7 19 10/8 2024* 56 160 56 5/1

Axar Patel: India might not include Axar Patel in the playing XI and even if he plays, he could bat at number eight and that will lead to him batting in the last four overs. He is also batting down the order for the Delhi Capitals in IPL and has so far scored 63 runs getting out four times and scoring at a strike-rate of almost 137. The numbers are certainly not encouraging but at least he is batting in IPL at the same position where he will be expected to in the World Cup.

Axar Patel's record in IPL 2023 and 2024 seasons in death overs (Overs 17 to 20)

Season Runs Strike Rate Average 4s/6s 2023 130 178.08 26 7/9 2024* 63 136.95 15.75 2/4

Looking at the above numbers of the designated finishers in India's squad, the management will have to identify roles as soon as possible and give that clarity to the players. If this doesn't happen, India might return with empty hands yet again and ICC trophy drought will continue.