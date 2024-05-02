Thursday, May 02, 2024
     
  4. Chardham Yatra 2024: 'Avoid VVIP darshan for 15 days', writes Uttarakhand govt to Chief Secretaries

Chardham Yatra 2024: The National Disaster Management Authority conducted a tabletop exercise at the Secretariat auditorium in Dehradun on April 30 to review the ongoing preparations for the Yatra.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Dehradun Updated on: May 02, 2024 6:54 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Devotees during opening of doors of Kedarnath Temple in Rudraprayag district.

Chardham Yatra 2024: Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Radha Raturi has written a letter to all the Chief Secretaries of all states and Union Territories, requesting them to avoid VVIP darshan for 15 days during the annual Chardham Yatra 2024. The Yatra is scheduled to commence on May 10 (Friday).

An official statement said, "While the Uttarakhand state administration is gearing up for hosting the pilgrims and ensuring a hassle-free yatra; considering the unprecedented footfall, it is requested that dignitaries and state officials may avoid visiting the Dhams during the period from 10th to-25th May 2024, for the sake of convenience".

It added, "I would request your support in making the Chardham Yatra 2024 a memorable experience for all devotees".

The Chardham Yatra, a pilgrimage to four holy sites is a significant journey for devotees. It includes-

  1. Yamunotri
  2. Gangotri
  3. Kedarnath
  4. Badrinath

The pilgrimage starts from Yamunotri, proceeds towards Gangotri, onto Kedarnath, and finally ends at Badrinath, following a clockwise direction. The high-altitude shrines remain shut for around six months every year, opening in summer (April or May) and closing with the onset of winter (October or November).

CM Dhami reviews preparations

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) conducted a tabletop exercise at the Secretariat auditorium in Dehradun on Tuesday (April 30) to review the ongoing preparations for the Yatra. 

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a meeting on Friday to review preparations for Yatra. During the meeting, CM Dhami directed officials to ensure proper arrangements for electricity, drinking water, and roads on the travel routes during the Yatra.

ALSO READ: Explained: What caused Uttarakhand forest fires and how it can be prevented?

ALSO READ: Uttarakhand forest fire: Eight fresh blazes reported in 24 hrs, IAF firefighting operations underway

