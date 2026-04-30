Raja Shivaji advance box office: Riteish Deshmukh's film sees strong Day 1 pre-sales | Details inside

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh is all set to appear in his period drama film Raja Shivaji on Friday, May 1, 2026, based on the life and legacy of the Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Apart from Riteish, the film stars Genelia Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan and Vidya Balan in key roles.

Directed by Riteish himself, the film has witnessed a strong opening at the Indian box office in its Day 1 pre-sales of the Marathi version, with early trends indicating solid interest from audiences. Read on to find out how much the film is expected to earn on its opening day.

Raja Shivaji advance box office Day 1

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the Marathi version of Raja Shivaji has already crossed Rs 3 crore gross (including blocked seats) in Day 1 pre-sales . However, the film is also releasing in the Hindi language, and its advance box office collection has seen an underwhelming response, hinting at an opening in the range of Rs 2 crore net in India.

With almost half a day left, it is expected that the box office figures for Raja Shivaji will increase. However, only time will tell how well the film performs at the Indian box office on its opening day. Watch the trailer below:

Early trends for Raja Shivaji on BookMyShow

The film is currently recording around 4.13K ticket bookings per hour on ticket booking platform BookMyShow, while more than 100K users have marked it as "interested." Take a look below:

(Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM BOOKMYSHOW PLATFORM.)Trends for Raja Shivaji on the BookMyShow platform.

Raja Shivaji: Cast and crew details

The historical period drama Raja Shivaji features a star-studded cast includes Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amole Gupte, and Genelia Deshmukh in pivotal roles.

The film is produced by Genelia Deshmukh and Jyoti Deshpande under the banners of Mumbai Film Company and Jio Studios. The music is composed by musical duo Ajay-Atul and the cinematography is done by Santosh Sivan.

Also Read: Raja Shivaji trailer out now: Riteish Deshmukh makes roaring comeback with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's tale