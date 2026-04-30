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Will Congress support TMC if hung Assembly situation arises in Bengal? Here's what Mallikarjun Kharge says

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Published: ,Updated:

The results of the elections are scheduled to be declared on May 4, which will determine whether West Bengal delivers a clear verdict or heads towards a coalition scenario.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Image Source : PTI (File)
New Delhi:

Amid intense speculation over the outcome of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday adopted a cautious stance on whether the grand old party would support the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the event of a hung assembly.

With several exit polls suggesting a tight contest in West Bengal, Kharge was asked about the Congress's stance on a potential post-poll alliance.

What did Mallikarjun Kharge say?

"We will see; it doesn’t look appropriate to comment now. Let us wait two days for a clearer picture," he said, indicating that the party would take a call only after the results are announced.

The West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 were conducted in two phases, with West Bengal witnessing a record voter turnout—the highest since Independence. In the second and final phase, 92.67% of voters exercised their franchise, with women outnumbering men in participation.

The results of the elections are scheduled to be declared on May 4, which will determine whether West Bengal delivers a clear verdict or heads towards a coalition scenario.

What did Exit Polls predict?

The results are scheduled to be declared on May 4, but most exit polls released ahead of counting have indicated a lead for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The projections suggest a significant setback for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the ruling TMC. While four major pollsters predicted a BJP-led victory, one agency stood apart with a completely different outlook.

According to Matrize, the BJP could win anywhere between 146 and 161 seats in Bengal this time. Conversely, the TMC is poised to suffer a severe setback. According to the Matrize exit poll, the TMC could be limited to between 125 and 140 seats in Bengal this time, while other parties are likely to secure 6 to 10 seats.

Also Read: West Bengal records historic turnout, crosses 92 per cent polling in two phases

Also Read: Suvendu Adhikari claims he will defeat Mamata Banerjee by more than 20,000 votes in West Bengal

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West Bengal Tmc Congress Mamata Banerjee Mallikarjun Kharge West Bengal Election Assembly Election 2026 West Bengal Assembly Election West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026
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