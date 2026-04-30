Will Congress support TMC if hung Assembly situation arises in Bengal? Here's what Mallikarjun Kharge says

New Delhi:

Amid intense speculation over the outcome of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday adopted a cautious stance on whether the grand old party would support the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the event of a hung assembly.

With several exit polls suggesting a tight contest in West Bengal, Kharge was asked about the Congress's stance on a potential post-poll alliance.

What did Mallikarjun Kharge say?

"We will see; it doesn’t look appropriate to comment now. Let us wait two days for a clearer picture," he said, indicating that the party would take a call only after the results are announced.

The West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 were conducted in two phases, with West Bengal witnessing a record voter turnout—the highest since Independence. In the second and final phase, 92.67% of voters exercised their franchise, with women outnumbering men in participation.

The results of the elections are scheduled to be declared on May 4, which will determine whether West Bengal delivers a clear verdict or heads towards a coalition scenario.

What did Exit Polls predict?

The results are scheduled to be declared on May 4, but most exit polls released ahead of counting have indicated a lead for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The projections suggest a significant setback for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the ruling TMC. While four major pollsters predicted a BJP-led victory, one agency stood apart with a completely different outlook.

According to Matrize, the BJP could win anywhere between 146 and 161 seats in Bengal this time. Conversely, the TMC is poised to suffer a severe setback. According to the Matrize exit poll, the TMC could be limited to between 125 and 140 seats in Bengal this time, while other parties are likely to secure 6 to 10 seats.

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