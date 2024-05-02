Amit Shah fake video case: Delhi Police reaches Telangana, likely to issue fresh summons to 4 Congress leaders

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The image has been used for representative purposes only.

A Cyber team of Delhi Police Special Cell reached Telangana on Thursday in connection with the fake video case of Union Home Minister Amit Shah amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in the country, sources said. They further stated that the police team is also likely to go to the Telangana Congress state office today (May 2). Further, the Delhi Police team is also likely to issue fresh summons to four Congress leaders. According to sources, the police will ask for their electronic devices from all these people.

Congress leaders seek extension in Delhi Police summons

This comes a day after Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and four other leaders, who were summoned by Delhi Police regarding the fake video case of Shah, requested an extension for their appearance. According to the information, their legal counsels have sought additional time for appearance via email. The counsels cited their clients' inability to adhere to the summons from Delhi Police concerning the ongoing investigation into the allegedly tampered video. The summonses were issued to Reddy and four Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) members - Shiva Kumar Ambala, Asma Tasleem, Satish Manne and Naveen Pettem - under sections 91 and 160 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

What did Telangana CM say?

Addressing an election rally in Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency in Telangana on Wednesday, Reddy said a case has been registered against him in Delhi based on the complaint of the Union Home Ministry. "I questioned the BJP. When I did that, PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah resorted to a vengeful attitude and registered a case against me in Delhi," he alleged.

BJP lodged complaint against Congress

Earlier, the Telangana unit of the BJP lodged a complaint against Chief Minister Reddy and the state chief of the Congress party at the Cyber Crime police station. The complaint alleged that the Congress party had manipulated and altered a speech by Amit Shah. According to the complaint, the official handle of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Party shared a video of Amit Shah that was allegedly doctored and fabricated. In the video, Shah purportedly stated, "If the BJP comes to power, we will revoke the unconstitutional reservations for Muslims. We will ensure that SCs, STs, and OBCs receive quotas as mandated by the Constitution." CM Reddy was summoned to appear before Delhi Police's IFSO unit (Cyber Unit) on May 1, along with his mobile phone.

