AAP slams its Delhi ally Congress while seeking votes for party in Punjab

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann conduct roadshow in Amritsar

Amid the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, political parties have engaged in a stringent war of words, with attacks and counter-attacks dominating poll campaigns nationwide. Whether at the national or state level, parties are sparing no effort to secure victory for their candidates in the upcoming general elections. In line with this, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched its poll campaign in Punjab on Thursday.

With its leader, Arvind Kejriwal, already visiting the state, particularly after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in the Delhi Liquor case, the AAP kicked off its campaign with a roadshow in Punjab's Amritsar. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann accompanied Kejriwal, as they sought votes while criticizing opposition parties, including the Akali Dal, BJP, and their Delhi poll ally, Congress. Notably, AAP, a major ally in the I.N.D.I.A bloc, decided to contest separately for the Punjab Lok Sabha seats, diverging from its alliance with Congress in Delhi.

Slamming its Delhi poll ally Congress and others, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann urged unity and called for support in Delhi elections. He said, "Be united. There are elections in Delhi on May 25. Ask your friends and relatives there to vote. There is a slogan in Delhi, '25 May, BJP gayi'... Punjab's slogan is 'Punjab Banega Hero, 13-0'... All of your love must be a result of our good deeds from the past life. Otherwise, after shaking hands with anyone from Akali Dal, BJP or Congress, you have to count your fingers to see if they have not taken any of them. Don't keep any hopes from them..."

Further, addressing the rally, Delhi CM Kejriwal warned that if the BJP returns to power, it will threaten reservations and the Constitution, potentially leading to dictatorship. He urged voters to press the 'Jhaadu' button (AAP's symbol) to prevent his arrest and safeguard constitutional values. Kejriwal highlighted PM Modi's alleged agenda to secure 400 seats to end SC-ST-OBC reservations, framing the election as crucial for defending the Constitution and the country.

“By the grace of God, I stand here today in front of you. They say I will go to jail in 20 days; it is now up to the people to decide. PM Modi seeks 400 seats to end SC-ST-OBC reservations. This election is to save the Constitution and the country,” added Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal began his state visit by offering prayers at the Golden Temple and Durgiana Temple, accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP's Amritsar candidate Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal.