NTA releases NCHMJEE 2024 admit cards at nchm.ntaonline.in, exam on May 11, direct link here

NCHMJEE 2024 admit card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the National Council of Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHMJEE) 2024 for admission to the B.Sc. (Hospitality and Hotel Administration) courses at the Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM) affiliated to the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology for the academic year 2024-25. Candidates who registered for the NCHMJEE 2024 can download their call letters using their roll number, date of birth, and other details on the login page.

This year, NCHMJEE 2024 is scheduled to be conducted on May 11 at various exam centres. Now, The link to the NCHMJEE 2024 admit cards is available at nchm.ntaonline.in. Candidates can download their admit cards by following the easy steps given below. Candidates are advised to read the instructions given on the admit card carefully.

Instructions to be followed:

Candidates should note that the admit card is provisionally issued, subject to the fulfillment of the eligibility conditions.

Admit card will not be sent by post

Candidate must not mutilate the admit card or change any entry made therein

Issue of admit card, however, shall not necessarily mean acceptance of eligibility which shall be further scrutinized at subsequent stages of the admission process

Candidates are advised to preserve a copy of the admit card in good condition for future reference

What to do if face difficulty in downloading NTA NCHM JEE 2024 Admit card?

NTA has asked candidates to contact the helpline desk in case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card. Candidates can contact the NTA help desk at 011-40759000 or send an email to nchm@nta.ac.in. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.

Details mentioned on admit cards

Candidates are advised to cross-check the following data on the NCHMCET JEE hall ticket 2024.

Photograph of the candidate

Candidate's signature

Date and timings of NCHM JEE 2024

Test centre name and address

Date of birth

Duration of the exam

Important instructions

