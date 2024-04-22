JIPMAT 2024 registration: NTA extends application submission last date, check eligibility, how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY JIPMAT 2024 registration

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date of application submission for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2024. All those who have not yet submitted their application forms can do so before April 28. The application forms will be available at exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT. The last date for online payment for the application fees will be April 28. The correction window will remain active between April 29 and May 1. To be eligible for the exam, Candidates with a minimum aggregate score of 60 per cent in Class 10 and 12. JIPMAT 2024 exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 6 from 3.00 PM to 5.30 PM. The admit card will be available to download from June 2, 2024.Check how to apply, application fee, and other details below.

JIPMAT 2024: How to apply?

Visit the official website, jipmat.nta.ac.in

Click on 'JIPMAT 2024 new registration'

Click on 'New Registration'

Click on 'check box' and press 'I agree' button

Fill out the application form carefully

Upload documents, make fee payment, submit button

Take a printout JIPMAT 2024 registration

Document Required

Class 10 mark sheet

Class 12 mark sheet

Aadhar/Voter ID card

SC/ST certificate

PwD certificate

Copy of scanned signature

Scanned passport-size photo

Debit/credit card or net banking details

Application Fees

General/Gen-EWS/ OBC(NCL):

Male: INR 2,000

Female: INR 2,000

SC/ST/ PWD:

Male: INR 1,000

Female: INR 1,000

Transgender: INR 1,000

Mode of Examination

The examination will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The medium of the Question Paper shall be in English only and the duration of exam will be 02:30 hours (150 minutes).

Pattern of Examination

The Paper comprises Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) in the following areas: