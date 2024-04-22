Monday, April 22, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Education
  4. Higher Studies
  5. JIPMAT 2024 registration: NTA extends application submission last date, check eligibility, how to apply

JIPMAT 2024 registration: NTA extends application submission last date, check eligibility, how to apply

JIPMAT 2024 registration deadline has been extended by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Check new date, eligibility, age limit, how to apply, easy steps, and other details on the entrance exam.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: April 22, 2024 17:14 IST
JIPMAT 2024 registration link
Image Source : PIXABAY JIPMAT 2024 registration

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date of application submission for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2024. All those who have not yet submitted their application forms can do so before April 28. The application forms will be available at exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT. The last date for online payment for the application fees will be April 28. The correction window will remain active between April 29 and May 1. To be eligible for the exam, Candidates with a minimum aggregate score of 60 per cent in Class 10 and 12. JIPMAT 2024 exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 6 from 3.00 PM to 5.30 PM. The admit card will be available to download from June 2, 2024.Check how to apply, application fee, and other details below.

JIPMAT 2024: How to apply?

  • Visit the official website, jipmat.nta.ac.in
  • Click on 'JIPMAT 2024 new registration'
  • Click on 'New Registration'
  • Click on 'check box' and press 'I agree' button
  • Fill out the application form carefully
  • Upload documents, make fee payment, submit button
  • Take a printout JIPMAT 2024 registration

Document Required

  • Class 10 mark sheet
  • Class 12 mark sheet
  • Aadhar/Voter ID card
  • SC/ST certificate
  • PwD certificate
  • Copy of scanned signature
  • Scanned passport-size photo
  • Debit/credit card or net banking details

Application Fees

General/Gen-EWS/ OBC(NCL):

  • Male: INR 2,000
  • Female: INR 2,000

SC/ST/ PWD:

  • Male: INR 1,000
  • Female: INR 1,000

Transgender: INR 1,000

Mode of Examination

The examination will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The medium of the Question Paper shall be in English only and the duration of exam will be 02:30 hours (150 minutes).

Pattern of Examination

The Paper comprises Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) in the following areas:

 

Type of questions (MCQ) Total no. of Qns. Marks per Qns. Total Marks
Quantitative Aptitude 33 4 132
Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning 33 4 132
Verbal Ability & Reading

Comprehension

 34 4 136
Total  100   400
Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Higher Studies Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Higher-studies News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement