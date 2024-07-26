CTET July Answer Key 2024: CBSE to close objection window tomorrow; check how to submit representations

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CTET July Answer Key 2024

CTET 2024 answer key: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conclude the representation window for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024 tomorrow, July 27. All those who took the CTET 2024 exam can download the answer keys from the official website, ctet.nic.in, and evaluate their marks.

The board conducted the CTET 2024 exam was conducted on July 7 in two shifts. The exam was conducted in twenty languages in 136 cities all over the country. The provisional answer keys for the same were released on July 24. The candidates were invited to raise objections between July 24 and 27.

Tomorrow is the last date for the submission of objections. All those who have not yet submitted their CTET July 2024 representations can do so before the closure of the window. No objection/representation will be accepted after 11.59 pm on July 27. The candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs. 1,000/- per question while challenging the answer keys. The payment of the answer keys can be done through a credit/debit card. The fee once paid is non-refundable. Challenges without payment of fee and those filed on any other medium (viz. email/letter/representation) will not be considered.

What's next?

A panel of subject matter experts will review the challenges raised by the candidates against CTET July Answer Key 2024. If the challenge is accepted by the board, the fee paid during the representation process will be refunded. The decision of Board on

the challenges shall be final and no further communication will be entertained.

How to challenge CTET July answer keys?

Visit the official website of CTET, ctet.nic.in.

Click on the notification link that reads, 'CTET July answer key 2024'

It will redirect you to a new window where you need to provide roll number, date of birth and click on 'login'

CTET July answer key will appear on the screen

Download CTET July answer key and save it for future reference

Submit CTET July answer key challenges