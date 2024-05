Updated on: May 02, 2024 7:53 IST

Aaj Ka Rashifal | May 02, 2024 Horoscope | Know what your Zodiac sign says | Astrology

Today's Horoscope, May 2, 2024: Today is the ninth day of Vaishakh Krishna Paksha and Thursday. Navami Tithi will last till 1:54 pm today. Shukla Yoga will last till 5.20 pm today. Also, Dhanishtha Nakshatra will remain till 1:50 pm tonight. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of May 2, 2024.