Follow us on Image Source : FILE NEET PG 2024 exam date revised

NEET PG 2024 exam date: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released a new schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024. According to the latest announcement, NEET PG 2024 will be conducted on 7th July 2024 and the cut-off date for eligibility to appear in the NEET-PG 2024 has been set for 15th August 2024. Earlier, the exams were to be conducted on 3rd March 2024.