Balancing NEET preparation with class 12 board exams: Top 9 effective study strategies and tips

Follow us on Image Source : FILE How to Start NEET Preparation along with board exam?

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET, was formerly known as the All India Pre-Medical Test. It is an all-India entrance test for students who want to pursue a medical career. This exam offers admission to undergraduate medical (MBBS), dental (BDS), and AYUSH (BAMS, BUMS, BHMS, etc.) courses in government and private institutions in India. This exam also offers admission to those willing to pursue primary medical qualifications abroad. The entrance exam is managed by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Students in Class 12th often struggle to manage their time effectively between preparing for board exams and getting ready for medical entrance exams. To get admission to a reputed institution, a candidate must perform well in board examinations and get a fair score during the NEET Exam. This makes it tough to balance between the board and NEET preparation.

This year, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and National Testing Agency (NTA) have scheduled a gap between board exams and medical entrance exams to avoid mismanaging the timetable. As per schedule, the board exams will be conducted in February and March while the NEET exam in May.

Both exams are nearby, creating a challenge for medical students. The medical entrance exam syllabus combines class 11 and class 12 NCERT syllabi. So, ideally, students should start preparing for class 12 NEET early. This way, they can balance board exams and NEET preparation better.

Top 9 effective study strategies and tips

Understand the entire syllabus: Understand the entire syllabus of NCERT. Refer to previous papers. Make your notes and highlight key points. Solve problems based on NCERT.

Create a realistic plan: Plan a timetable that allocates enough time for NEET preparation and Class 12 board exam syllabi. Allocate specific time slots for different subjects/topics.

Focus on main Topics: Go through the topics that are not more focused on the board exams. For example, explore advanced chemistry.

Utilise your time effectively: Pay attention to the regular class as the topics covered will help to crack both exams. Try to understand the topics briefly during class to reduce the need for extensive revision later.

Effective study techniques include making concise notes, flowcharts, diagrams, and practicing previous years' question papers. This will help in quick revision and understanding.

Practice regularly: Solve previous year's NEET papers to grasp exam patterns and question types. Take mock tests frequently to evaluate your performance. Identify your weak areas and boost your confidence in exam taking.

Seek Support and guidance: Consider joining coaching classes for NEET-specific preparation. Consult teachers for clarity on subjects and guidance for board exams. Don't hesitate to ask for help when needed.

Take Care of yourself: Maintaining a healthy lifestyle is mandatory. Take adequate sleep, eat nutritious meals, and engage in regular exercise. Practice relaxation techniques and spend time with your loved ones to avoid stress.

Stay positive: Maintain a positive attitude. Visualise your success and keep reminding your goals.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. When will NEET 2023 exam be conducted?

Answer. NEET 2023 exam will be conducted in May.

2. What is the purpose of conducting NEET exam?

Answer. The National Testing Agency conducts the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) to enroll medical aspirants in various programs. The programs include MBBS, dental (BDS), and AYUSH (BAMS, BUMS, BHMS, etc.).

3. Is this possible to make a balance between NEET Exam and Board Exams?

Answer. Medical aspirants can perform well in the NEET Exam and board exams with effective study strategies.