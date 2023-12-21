NEET SS 2023 Counselling: Round 2 registration window closes today - Here's how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NEET SS 2023 Counselling Round 2 registration closes today, December 21.

NEET SS 2023 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee will conclude the registration window for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Super Specialty or NEET SS 2023 counselling round two today, December 21. By the end of the day, everyone who has not yet filed their application can do so through the official website, mcc.nic.in.

The NEET SS 2023 counselling round 2 results will be announced on December 23. The result will be based on the choices filled by the candidates in the choice-filling round. Candidates allotted seats in the NEET SS round 2 allotment round can report to their assigned colleges to complete the admission procedure between December 24 and 31.

NEET SS 2023 counselling round 2 registration and application form is available on the official website, mcc.nic.in. Candidates are required to follow the easy steps given below to register themselves for the counselling procedure.

NEET SS 2023 Counselling Round 2 registration: How to apply?

To apply for the counselling procedure, candidates are required to visit the official website or follow the steps given below to complete their registration and application procedure.

Go to the official website of NEET SS counselling

Click on the 'NEET SS counselling registration link'

Login using roll number, and password

Fill out the application form

Upload the required documents, and make a payment of the application fee

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Documents required

Seat allotment letter issued by MCC

NEET SS admit card

NEET SS 2023 result

MBBS degree certificate

MD/MS/DNB degree certificate in the concerned speciality

ID proofs such as PAN card, driving license, voter ID card, passport or aadhar card

A certificate of permanent/provisional registration issued by the National Medical Commission/NBE/State Medical Council

A birth certificate as verification of date of birth date

Fee Structure

Candidates enrolling for the counselling procedure are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs. 5,000 and a security deposit charge of Rs. 2 lakh.

