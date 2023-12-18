NEET SS Counselling 2023: 2nd Round Starts Today: Secure Your Spot – Registration Open!

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NEET SS Counselling 2023 Round 2 registration starts

NEET SS Counselling 2023 round 2 registration: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the registration process for the revised second round of the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Super Specialty (NEET SS 2023) counselling today, December 18. Candidates who have qualified NEET SS 2023 exam can apply for the counselling process through the official website, mcc.nic.in. The last date to apply is December 21. While submitting the online applications, candidates are required to remit a non-refundable application fee of Rs. 5,000 and a refundable security deposit fee of Rs. 2 Lakh. The facility for depositing fees will be available till December 21 at 3 pm.

How to apply NEET SS Counselling 2023 Round 2?

Go to the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in

Click on the NEET SS tab

It will redirect you to the new window where you need to click on the 'new registration' tab

A new window will appear

Now, candidates are required to fill out the fields available on the screen

Upload required documents, pay the registration fee and security deposit

Submit and download the application form

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

What's next?

After the completion of the application procedure, the processing of seat allotment will be done on December 22 and the seat allotment results will be announced on December 23. The reporting by all candidates who have been allotted a seat will be done between December 24 to 31.

NEET SS 2023 was conducted on September 29 and 30 comprising 150 questions. According to the marking scheme, the candidate receives four marks for each correct answer and incurs a deduction of one mark for each incorrect answer. The results were announced on October 15. The exam covered 13 subjects including medical, pharmacology, obstetrics and gynaecology, ENT, pathology, anaesthesiology, radiodiagnosis, microbiology, psychiatry, surgery, paediatrics, respiratory medicine, and orthopedics.