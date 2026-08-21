Jana Sena Party MP's son charged after speeding Aston Martin kills 26-year-old woman in Hyderabad

Hyderabad:

The 21-year-old son of Jana Sena Party's Rajya Sabha MP Lingamneni Ramesh has been booked after an Aston Martin allegedly driven by him at high speed and in a rash and negligent manner hit and killed a 26-year-old woman in Hyderabad’s Madhapur area, police said.

The victim, Bharati Mukhi, worked at the Lifestyle clothing store inside Inorbit Mall. She was crossing the road near her workplace when the car, bearing registration number TG-09-G-0666, allegedly hit her on August 16.

Woman dies of severe injuries in Aston Martin crash

According to the FIR registered at Madhapur police station, Bharati had gone with her colleague Pooja Ashok to the area near ITC Kohenur to get food. While returning to Inorbit Mall, the two were crossing the road when the car allegedly struck Bharati at around 3 pm.

She suffered severe head injuries and heavy bleeding. She was rushed to Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills, where doctors declared her dead.

MP Lingamneni Ramesh's son alleged to be behind the wheel

Police identified the driver as Lingamneni Sanjush, 21, a businessman and resident of Hitec City, Madhapur. His father, Lingamneni Ramesh, is an Andhra Pradesh Rajya Sabha member and businessman associated with Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party.

Based on the complaint, Madhapur Police Station registered a case against Sanjush under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for causing death by negligence. The offence carries a maximum punishment of five years in prison and a fine. Further investigation is underway.

"During the course of the investigation, the identity of the person who was allegedly driving the vehicle at the time of the accident was ascertained as Lingameneni Sanjush, son of Lingamaenei Ramesh, aged 21 years. On the same day, he was apprehended," a Cyberabad Police official told ANI.

Drunk-driving, drug tests conducted

Police said Sanjush was taken into custody on the day of the accident and subjected to drunk-driving and drug tests. His blood samples were also collected and sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for analysis.

The Aston Martin has been seized, while police are awaiting the post-mortem examination report. An investigation is underway.

There has been no official comment on the accident by MP Lingamneni Ramesh so far.

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