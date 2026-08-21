Joe Root continues to smash records, becomes first captain to achieve huge feat in WTC history

New Delhi:

England and Pakistan continued their ongoing first Test by taking on each other on the second day of the clash. After Pakistan was bundled out for a score of 171 runs in the first innings of the game, day 2 ended with England on 366/8.

The hosts put in a good showing with the bat, with veteran batter Joe Root's performance standing out as well. Coming out to bat after the fall of two wickets, Root put in a good show with the bat and amassed 66 runs to his name in 112 deliveries, putting England in a solid position.

In doing so, Root achieved a massive feat. It is worth noting that Root became the first player in history to score 3000 runs as captain in the history of the WTC (World Test Championship). Notably, Root needed just 42 runs to reach the milestone, and he did so with ease, putting in a good showing against Pakistan.

Notably, Root recently returned to captain England’s Test team after Ben Stokes announced his retirement from international cricket. Under a new coach, England has been doing well, and the side will hope to continue on the same path.

England go into day 3 with a 195-run lead

Speaking of the ongoing clash between England and Pakistan, it is worth noting that England will be approaching day 3 of the clash with a positive mindset. The side have been in control of the game so far and were exceptional with the bat on the second day.

Opening the innings, England saw Ben Duckett and Emilio Gay score 15 and 33 runs, respectively. After the subpar opening stand, it was the performance of Joe Root and Jordan Cox that stabilised the innings, as Cox scored 73 runs with Root amassing 66 runs to his name.

Furthermore, Harry Brook put in a good showing as well, scoring 91 runs in 93 deliveries, and the day ended with Dan Lawrence going unbeaten on a score of 51 runs as England ended day 3 on a score of 366 runs with the loss of eight wickets and a lead of 195.

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Joe Root equals Sachin Tendulkar's world record in Test cricket with half-century against Pakistan