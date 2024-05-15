UGC NET June 2024 registration closing today, check how to apply, application fee, more

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY UGC NET June 2024 registration

UGC NET June 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will shut down its application window for the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test June 2024 (UGC-NET) on May 15, 11:59 pm. Interested candidates who have not yet completed the registration process can still apply for UGC NET June on the official website of NTA UGC before the closure of the application window on ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Corrections in application form from May 18

Candidates will have the opportunity to remit the examination application fees till May 17 through UPI, credit card, debit card and net banking. After that, the correction window will be opened from May 18 to May 20.

UGC NET 2024 Exam Schedule

This year, UGC NET exam was scheduled to take place on June 16 but was later onwards postponed to June 18 due to crashing dates with UPSC Civil Services Exams on the same day. This year, NTA is offering 83 subjects. This exam is important for aspirants seeking Assistant Professor posts or eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in Indian universities. Those with four-year undergraduate degrees are now eligible to apply for JRF. Scoring 75% can qualify you for PhD programs.

The exams will be conducted on June 16 at various exam centres across the country. The test will consist of two papers, both consisting of objective-type questions and multiple-choice questions. It will be conducted in OMR (pen and paper) mode. The duration of the exam will be 3 hours.

Application Fees:

If an applicant is coming from the General Category, they are then required to pay a fee of Rs 1,150. Rs 600 is applicable for the General EWS/ OBC. The SC/ ST/ Third gender category candidates will have to pay Rs 335. No fee is applicable for the candidates from the PWD category.

Steps to apply:

Visit the official website of the exam.

Click on the “UGC NET June 2024 Registration/ Login” in the homepage.

Register and proceed with the application process.

Upload all the required documents, pay the fee amount and submit the form.

UGC NET Age Limit 2024:

Candidates should not be more than 30 years of age.

There is no age restriction applied for the post of Assistant Professor.

A relaxation of five years in the age criteria is given to the candidates of the reserved category.

Steps to make correction:

Visit the official website of the exam.

Login using the application number and password.

Click on the link/button available for the UGC NET application form correction.

Read the instructions and click on the ‘I Agree' checkbox.

Click on the Proceed for Application button.

Make the necessary changes in the application form.

Click on the Submit button.

Review the corrections made and click on the checkboxes given at the bottom of the page.

Pay the additional fee, if any.

Click on the Final Submit button.

Take a printout of the revised Confirmation Page.

Application form particulars in which candidates can make corrections if required include:

Personal details.

Choice of exam centre.

Educational details.

Scanned photo and signature.

In case candidate face difficulty in applying for UGC – NET June 2024, the contact on 011 - 40759000 /011 - 69227700 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in”