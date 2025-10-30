LIC AAO prelims result 2025 out at licindia.in, check how to download scorecard pdf LIC AAO prelims scorecard 2025: LIC AAO prelims scorecard 2025 has been released. Read on to how to download at licindia.in.

New Delhi:

Life Insurance Corporation of India has released the LIC AAO 2025 prelims result on its official website licindia.in. Candidates can check their results by logging in with the required details.

Along with the result, the cut off marks and the merit list will also be published. A direct link to download the LIC AAO result, cut off, and merit list will be provided on this page. Candidates who qualify the prelims stage will be shortlisted for the mains examination based on merit. The prelims examination for LIC AAO was conducted on October 3, 2025, and the mains examination is scheduled for November 8, 2025.

How to check LIC AAO result 2025

Go to licindia.in

Select the link for LIC AAO prelims result

Enter your login credentials

Download and save the result for future reference

LIC AAO expected cut off 2025

The expected cut-off marks for LIC AAO 2025 are based on the overall level of difficulty of the examination.

LIC AAO exam analysis 2025

Candidates who appeared for the examination reported the paper to be of moderate difficulty. The Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude sections were moderately difficult, whereas the English Language section was considered easy. The Reasoning section comprised 35 questions, Quantitative Aptitude had 35 questions, and the English Language section included 30 questions.

For more information regarding LIC AAO 2025, visit the official website licindia.in.

