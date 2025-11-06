JNUSU election result 2025: Left Unity leads on all four posts; counting underway JNUSU election result 2025: The JNUSU election is likely to witness fierce contests between Left Unity and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for the posts of President, Vice President, General Secretary, and Joint Secretary.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University students’ union (JNUSU) election result 2025 will be announced on Thursday, November 6. This year, the voter turnout was 67 per cent, the election was held on November 4 in two sessions, from 9 am to 1 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

The JNUSU election is likely to witness fierce contests between Left Unity and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for the posts of President, Vice President, General Secretary, and Joint Secretary.

Left unity leads on all four posts after round one counting. The election results will be announced by November 6 evening.

President: Aditi (LU) leads with 399 votes, followed by Vijaya (PSA)- 280 and Vikas Patel (ABVP)- 258.

Vice President: Gopika (LU) leads with 597 votes; Tanya (ABVP)- 316, and Shanawaz (NSUI)- 88.

General Secretary: Sunil (LU) leads with 380 votes, Rajeshwar (ABVP) bagged 371.

Joint Secretary: Danish (LU) is ahead with 487 votes.

JNUSU elections: Key contestants

A total of seven students are contesting for the president post- Aditi Mishra from Left Unity, Vikas Patel (ABVP), Vikash Bishnoi (NSUI), Raj Ratan Rajoria (BAPSA), Shirshava Indu (DISHA), Shinde Vijayalaxmi (Progressive Students’ Association), Angad Singh (Independent). For the vice-president post, the key contestants are- Left Unity’s Kizhakoot Gopika Babu, NSUI’s Shaikh Shahnawaz Alam, and ABVP’s Tanya Kumari.

A total of twenty candidates are contesting for the four central panel posts- president, vice-president, general secretary and joint secretary. The Left Unity is the alliance of All India Students’ Association (AISA), Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and Democratic Students’ Federation (DSF).

Last year, the Left alliance maintained its stronghold in the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) elections 2024-25 by securing three of the top four posts, while the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) made a comeback after ten years to win the post of the joint secretary.

Nitish Kumar (AISA) was elected President, Manisha (DSF) won the Vice-President's post, and Munteha Fatima (DSF) secured the position of General Secretary. However, ABVP made major inroads after a decade-long dry spell by winning the post of Joint Secretary with Vaibhav Meena, emerging victorious and posing a strong challenge to the traditional Left alliance at JNU.

The JNUSU election witnessed a huge voter turnout of 70 per cent, with around 5,500 students casting their votes. The four-cornered poll race saw AISA-DSF, ABVP, and an NSUI-Fraternity alliance battling for control.