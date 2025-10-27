CSIR UGC NET December 2025 registration ends today — Direct link to apply here Candidates can apply online before the deadline, with the last date for fee payment set for October 28. The exam will be held on December 18, 2025, in two shifts via computer-based mode across multiple cities in India.

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the online application window for the CSIR UGC NET December 2025 examination today, October 27, 2025. Candidates who wish to apply for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2025 exam must complete their registration on the official website — csirnet.nta.nic.in — by 11:50 PM tonight.

How to Apply for CSIR UGC NET December 2025

Visit the official website — csirnet.nta.nic.in. Click on the link for “Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2025 Registration.” Register yourself by entering the required details. Fill out the application form carefully. Upload the necessary documents and pay the examination fee. Submit the form and download the confirmation page. Take a printout for future reference.

Application Fee Details

Applicants must pay the prescribed fee through Net Banking, Debit/Credit Card, or UPI.

General category: ₹1150

General-EWS/OBC (Non-Creamy Layer): ₹600

SC/ST/Third Gender/PwD candidates: ₹325

Additional bank or payment gateway charges may apply depending on the mode of transaction.

The last date for successful fee payment is October 28, 2025. Candidates will also be able to edit their application details between October 30 and November 1, 2025.

CSIR UGC NET 2025 Exam Schedule

The NTA will conduct the CSIR UGC NET 2025 exam on December 18, 2025, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across multiple cities in India.

The examination will be held in two shifts:

Morning shift : 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM Afternoon shift: 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Important Advice for Candidates

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official NTA website for any updates, including the release of admit cards, exam city intimation slips, and other notifications related to the examination process.

The CSIR UGC NET is conducted to determine eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Lectureship/Assistant Professorship in Indian universities and research institutions.